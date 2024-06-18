Jay-Z Is Reportedly Backing A Campaign To Help Invest In Low Income Students' Education

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 1: United States Musician Jay Z appears on pitch during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation is reportedly leading the charge of a new educational campaign for low-income Philadelphians.

The Pennsylvania Award for Student Success aims to support underrepresented students from low-income households attend Philadelphia-based private schools.

“PASS – which is also known as Senate Bill 757 – is legislation aimed at increasing education opportunities for underprivileged youth attending the state’s lowest performing public schools,” per a press release as reported by Fox 29.

Roc Nation will expand their longstanding relationship with the Philadelphia community by helping students secure $300 million in scholarships.

Per the outlet “Dine and Learn” events across the Philadelphia area will serve as informationals about the program from June 10 through June 21.

“We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers,” Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz said in a statement.

This isn’t the mogul’s first major investment in others’ educational opportunities.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, in 2020 Roc Nation partnered with Brooklyn’s Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment which offered undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.

“We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent,” Perez stated at the launch of the school in 2020.