Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Partners with Brooklyn’s Long Island University to Launch A New School

Jay-Z just unveiled his latest power move — and this one is for the culture.

The entertainment mogul and his entertainment company Roc Nation are partnering with Brooklyn’s Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, and the first thing we’re all wondering is, how can we sign up?

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management. The school will begin accepting applications this fall for the fall 2021 semester and Roc Nation Hope Scholarship recipients will be selected from a group of academically competitive, need-based first-time freshmen from New York.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez called the new partnership with LIU “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond.”

She stated, “We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

A portion of students enrolled in the inaugural Roc Nation classes upon launching next fall will receive full-rides based on their financial need and merit.

Long Island University President, Kimberly Cline said, “Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success. We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”