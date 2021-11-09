Black Woman From Kenya Is First Runner To Win Both Olympic Gold And New York City Marathon

Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir took home a first place finish in Sunday’s New York City Marathon.

Somehow she still had gas in the tank after taking home a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics’ marathon in August, making her the first runner ever to finish first in both races.

“I thank my God for the energy he has given me,” the 28-year-old said after the race. “This course is not bad, but it’s not easy.”

Loading the player...

The runner finished the women’s race in 2 hours 22 minutes 39 seconds, just four seconds before fellow Kenyan, Viola Cheptoo.

The continent swept the slate of finalists, with Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia finishing third.

This year marked the 50th New York City Marathon. It grew to become the world’s largest, according to organizers, with 53,640 finishers in 2019, the last time the 26.2 mile race was held in person due to COVID-19.