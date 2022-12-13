Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage After Reports Of Bomb Threat

Patti LaBelle was whisked off the stage during a Christmas concert in Milwaukee after reports of a bomb threat Saturday night.

The legendary singer had reportedly performed just two songs at The Riverside Theater in downtown Milwaukee when security personnel escorted her offstage. The venue– which has capacity for over 2,000 patrons– was also evacuated.

“Regarding the bomb threat in the 100 block of W. Wisconsin, all patrons have been safely evacuated,” Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an email statement Saturday night. “Police are clearing the facility at this time. The investigation is fluid and ongoing.”

WATCH: Patti LaBelle was removed from the stage at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater late Saturday — following a bomb threat. MORE: https://t.co/yPI374MqaC (Credit: @sunny_seokkie) pic.twitter.com/CMmISUsQZC — FOX6 News (@fox6now) December 11, 2022

The icon is having a busy holiday season, including a performance at the Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month. An unofficial Queen of Thanksgiving– in part thanks to her world famous Patti’s Pies– LaBelle also appeared on The View to kick off Thanksgiving.

Police said no explosives were found on the premises after being searched by K9 units. “There is no threat to the public at this time,” they said in statement Sunday.

The venue is also working to reschedule the concert.