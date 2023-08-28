Introducing Paris Simone Sherra Epps—The First Black Tiny Miss Princess of America

We have a new Tiny Miss Princess of America, and Paris Simone Sherra Epps has made history becoming the first Black queen to win this national title!

“The daughter of Dr. Shavonda Pannell and Wilis Epps, granddaughter of Anthony and Valonda Pannell, and great granddaughter of ‘King Arthur’ Pannell, a pioneering entrepreneur and restaurateur in the Tulsa, Oklahoma community, Paris comes from a long legacy of trailblazers.” With this win, Epps is certainly building upon the legacy of her ancestors, and becoming a pioneer in her own right.

Aside from winning the coveted national title, the seven-year-old Tulsan also won “divisional titles for Casual Wear and Activewear, second runner-up for most Photogenic, a Top 10 Superstar finalist award and the winner in Best Interview, Best Smile, and Miss Personality.”

Dr. Pannell, Epps’ mother was ecstatic with her daughter’s accomplishments writing in a social media post, “Y’all the joy I felt hearing this news is unexplainable! She is really making strides and making history! I am soooo proud of this little girl! She truly is Tulsa’s Sweetheart.”

Epps took home the crown in July, and is still on cloud nine, posting to Instagram, “I can’t believe it’s been a whole month since I was crowned your 2023 Tiny Miss Princess of America!! I will never forget the joy I felt knowing that all my hard work had paid off.”

“It felt so good hearing all my friends behind me clapping and showing me so much love and support because that is what it’s all about 🥰 I will never forget this day! Thank you Princess of America for making all of my dreams come true! I love my POA!” Epps continued.

During her year of service as Tiny Miss Princess of America, Epps will travel the country representing the pageant organization with her reign in addition to promoting her personal platform, “Paris to the Rescue,” which is an organization that “supports awareness and adoption efforts for rescue animals.”

According to The Oklahoma Eagle, Epps’ prizes also include “the official custom crown, banner, flowers, crystal award, cash scholarship, travel opportunities, including a Caribbean cruise, as well as many other gifts and prizes during her reign. Winners were treated to a professional photo shoot and gift reception where they received many sponsored gifts from supporters of the Princess of America Pageant.”

You can follow Epp’s travels as a titleholder on Instagram at @poa_tinymiss and @parissimoneofficial and on Facebook at “Tiny Miss Princess of America.”