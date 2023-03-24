First Look: OWN’s Top Unscripted Series ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Returns For A New Season

OWN’s hit unscripted series Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns to Saturdays at 8:00 pm ET/PT, beginning April 8.

The new episodes will follow the group – Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, along with Tiffany and Louis Whitlow – as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama. This season will also see the addition of three new personalities to the group – beauty maven Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley, plus Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar.

Additionally, to commemorate the upcoming 100th episode this season, the show’s executive producer Carlos King will host an all-new retrospective special, Love & Marriage: Huntsville: Celebrating 100 Episodes, airing Saturday, April 1 at 8 pm ET/PT.

This program led OWN to be Saturday night’s #1 cable network with African-American Women 25-54/18-49/18+ and #1 non-sports cable net with African-American Persons 25-54/18-49/18+/2+ and Households. The show’s most recent season achieved double-digit viewership growth over its prior season across all 25-54 and 18-49 demos, including a +22% jump among Adults 18-49.

OWN’s most-watched series Love & Marriage: Huntsville was created by renowned reality TV producer, Carlos King, and is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America with executive producers King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns.