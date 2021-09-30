An Olympic Gold Medalist Just Pleaded Guilty For Role In January 6 Capitol Riot

Photo by Evelyn Hockstein via Getty Images

As of Sept. 24, 658 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection, and many of them have been publicly identified in one of the most documented crimes in US history.

Adding to that still-growing list is Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer for Team USA. On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding after his participation in the Trump-instigated madness. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining 6 charges he received in February.

Keller was seen on a video posted on Twitter, showing him in the Capitol during the insurrection wearing a jacket with the letters “USA” on its back. He was a part of the crowd that cops were trying to clear in the rotunda in the center of the Capitol.

Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Keller’s charge comes with a recommended sentence of between 21 and 27 months in prison, but a judge is not bound to levy that amount of time.

The 4-x-200 meter relay athlete, who swam for three U.S. Olympic teams, won two gold medals in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008. He won silver in the same event at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

He shared no comment with the press.