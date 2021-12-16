O.J. Simpson Is A “Free Man”

Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the former Buffalo Bills player was granted early parole discharge during a hearing on November 30th. His release was made effective on December 1, The Associated Press reported.

Simpson has been on parole for the last four years after being released from prison, CNN reported.

The 74-year-old’s original parole release date was set for Sept. 2022. It was moved up to Feb. 2022 and then again to Dec. 2021 due to good behavior.

In 2017, Simpson was placed on parole after serving a prison sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery.

In 2007, he and five other men robbed a Las Vegas casino hotel at gunpoint and stole sports memorabilia that he alleges was his personal property, New York Post reported.

Prior to being placed on parole, Simpson served nine years of a 33-year sentence in a Nevada prison.

Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne told The Associated Press that, “Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now.”

While speaking with Nevada parole officials in 2017, Simpson said he had plans to move to Florida. However, at this time, it is unclear whether Simpson will move to the sunshine state or remain in Nevada, where he resides in a gated community in Las Vegas.

In the ’70s, Simpson was a star player on the Buffalo Bills team and became the 21st leading rusher in NFL history.

Simpson’s success as an athlete was quickly overshadowed when he was named a suspect in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman’s. He was acquitted of any wrongdoing in the criminal trial, but a jury found him guilty in a civil suit. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

To date he still owes $60 million in judgments that stem from the 1994 criminal case. His lawyer said that he plans to fight it.