Brooklyn's 'Bling Bishop' Spent $90,000 Of A Parishoner's Savings On Luxury Goods. Now He's Been Convicted Of Fraud

Bishop Lamor Whitehead speaks during a news conference in Brooklyn on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Lamor Whitehead, a pastor from Brooklyn known as ‘The “Bling Bishop,’ has been convicted of defrauding a parishioner and attempting to extort a businessman, according to The New York Times.

The verdict, delivered in Manhattan federal court on Monday, found Whitehead guilty on five counts, including wire fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to the F.B.I. Prosecutors stated that Whitehead deceived and threatened his victims to obtain money and misrepresented his relationship with New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

This isn’t Whitehead’s first encounter with the law, as he previously served five years in prison for identity theft. In the recent trial, the prosecution characterized Whitehead as a habitual liar, emphasizing his deceit regarding access, influence, and relationships.

“He was lying about the access, he was lying about the influence, he was lying about all of it,” said prosecutor Derek Wikstrom.

According to court records, Whitehead coerced one of his parishioners, Pauline Anderson, to invest about $90,000 of her retirement savings with him, purportedly for him to help her buy a house due to her low credit. However, Whitehead misused the funds for personal expenses, including luxury purchases from Louis Vuitton and Foot Locker. Anderson tearfully testified about her trust in Whitehead as a man of God, only to realize she had been deceived.

When it became apparent that there would be no home to buy, Anderson sued Whitehead for the money in 2021 and he countersued.

Additionally, Whitehead allegedly attempted to pressure Brandon Belmonte, an auto body shop owner, into providing a $500,000 loan by falsely claiming associations with Mayor Adams. These actions led to federal charges against Whitehead for financial fraud, extortion, and lying to federal authorities.

Whitehead made national headlines in 2022 when he and his wife were robbed of over $400,000 worth of jewelry during a church service at his church, Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries. Despite this incident, he now faces the prospect of spending decades behind bars after his conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled before July 1.