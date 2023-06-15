NY Attorney General Letitia James Has Received Death Threats Amid Trump Prosecutions

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, has had to bolster her security detail due to her pursuit of federal charges against former President Donald J. Trump.

“I have more law enforcement around me these days, individuals have threatened my life, but I will not be paralyzed by fear by no means. I’m from Brooklyn,” James, a Democrat, said.

According to Politico, James took part in a live filming of Pod Save the World on June 12, revealing that concerns about lone-wolf attacks have escalated amid mounting partisan unrest.

“I’m really concerned, obviously, because they are feeding into all of this anger that, unfortunately, currently exists in our society, and we find ourselves more polarized than ever, I think, since the Civil War,” James said. “Here in the city of New York and in the state of New York, we’re taking precautions.”

This isn’t the first time James has been pursued by Trump supporters emboldened by the former president’s rhetoric.

Trump filed a lawsuit against James in September 2022 in an attempt to thwart her efforts to investigate him and his businesses after the attorney general went public with claims that the organization in charge of the former president’s professional dealings had misled banks and others about the value of his assets, including golf courses and popular hotels bearing his name. Following this, Trump supporters unleashed a full-fledged assault on James, including racially and sexually charged threats, according to PBS.

The former president dropped the lawsuit after a Florida judge fined him $1 million for a “pattern of abuse of the courts.”

Despite the threats, James says she remains undeterred. “Am I concerned about my personal safety? I don’t think about it. The reality is I’ve got a job to do each and every day. And again, I cannot be paralyzed by fear. I’ve got to wake up each and every day with this fire in my belly to represent the interests of the citizens of the state of New York to serve this state,” she said.