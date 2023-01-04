For The First Time In 100 Years, There’s No House Speaker In Congress: Here’s What It Means

The Washington Post/ Getty Images

The start of the 118th Congress on January 3 was supposed to be a day of procedural votes and ceremonial swearing-ins, but instead, it was marked by uncertainty after Republicans failed to elect a speaker on Tuesday after multiple rounds of voting.

Following an hours-long series of votes on the first day of the new Congress, Rep. Kevin McCarthy could not overcome opposition from his party’s right flank.

A group of 20 lawmakers, including some of the chamber’s most conservative members, opposed McCarthy’s speakership, preventing the House from getting to work and delaying the ceremonial swearing-in of hundreds of members. Here’s what happened.