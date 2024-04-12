NFL Star Rashee Rice Surrenders To Police After Arrest Warrant Issued Following Multi-Car Crash

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice turned himself in Thursday evening after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with his role in a high-speed six-vehicle car crash in Dallas on March 30.

The 23-year-old Rice surrendered to police and was taken to DeSoto Regional Jail, located south of Dallas, NBC News reports. Texas state senator Royce West, an attorney for Rice, has confirmed Rice surrendered to police and was released on bond.

According to reports, Rice was driving a Lamborghini while Theodore Knox was in a Corvette, which was leased in Rice’s name. Both vehicles were allegedly speeding on North Central Expressway near University Boulevard when Rice’s car hit the center median wall, leading to a chain reaction involving four other vehicles.

Two individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two others were transported to the hospitalfor minor injuries as well. “The occupants of both cars fled without checking on the people in four other vehicles that became involved in the crash,”police said.

“I want to re-emphasize Mr. Rice’s continued cooperation with law enforcement,” West’s office said in a statement Thursday. “Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident.

Rice apologized for his part in the accident via his Instagram Stories on April 3.“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident,” he concluded.

In the case, WFAA reports that the NFL player faces eight felonies – six counts each of collision involving bodily injury and serious bodily injury, as well as one count of assault.