NFL Rookie Khyree Jackson And Two Former Teammates Killed In Tragic Maryland Car Crash

A Maryland community is reeling after a deadly crash last Saturday killed three young football players, including NFL rookie Khyree Jackson, reports CBS News.

The men, 24-year-old Jackson, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, and 24-year-old Anthony “AJ” Lytton Jr., was driving in their Dodge Charger when they were run off the road on Route 4 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, by an alleged drunk driver Cori Clingman.

According to Maryland State Police, the horrific crash occurred when Clingman, driving an Infiniti, was trying to change lanes at high speed and collided with their car, forcing them to hit several trees. Clingman then hit another vehicle, but neither she, the two passengers in her car, nor the driver in the third car were injured. Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton Jr. died at a nearby hospital.

The friends bonded while playing football together at Wise High School, and their former coach, Dalawn Parrish, remembered them as always being close in an interview with WUSA9 News. “All of those young men were tight … [they] played together,” said Coach Parrish. “It’s amazing that they went three separate ways in terms of going to college and playing football but were still always together when they came back home in the summertime.”

The crash cut short their friendship and football careers that showed promise beyond high school. Isaiah Hazel played college football at The University Of Maryland and the University Of North Carolina and had dreams of playing for the NFL, while Anthony Lytton Jr. had played at Florida State and Penn State. The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings had recently drafted Jackson, and the team’s head coach, Kevin O’Connell, expressed deep sadness over his untimely passing in a tribute on X:

“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. What was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him,” he said.

Reflecting the far-reaching impact of the young men’s deaths, Maryland Governor Wes Moore also expressed his condolences through a statement on X: “Maryland is heartbroken over the loss of @real_khyree this morning,” Governor Moore said. “A graduate of Wise High School and an NFL draft pick, Khyree was a true talent who touched so many lives. We mourn him and the two other souls lost in this crash.”

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and charges are pending. Police plan to consult the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney to determine a course of action.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s family is trying to make sense of the tragedy where they’ll be planning a funeral instead of celebrating a birthday, as Jackson would have turned 25 next month. Anthony Jackson, Khyree Jackson’s grandfather, toldNews4 Washington that his grandson had “high aspirations” and “was doing the best that he could possibly do in life and with the family.” Now, the family will be trying “to get through this [tragedy] as best as we possibly can,” he said.