As cases of COVID-19 continue to pop-up throughout the country, the state of New York has identified itself as the epicenter of the pandemic within the United States. On Tuesday, Dr. Deborah Brix, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, gave a clear directive for New Yorkers leaving the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“To everyone who has left New York over the last few days, because of the rate of the number of cases, you may have been exposed before you left New York,” Dr. Birx said at a White House press briefing. She added that self-quarantining is the only way to ensure that the virus doesn’t continue to spread to other people, wherever they may go.

Dr. Birx: "Everybody who was in New York should be self-quarantining…" Dr. Birx: "Everybody who was in New York should be self-quarantining for the next 14 days to ensure that the virus doesn't spread to others, no matter where they have gone, whether it's Florida, North Carolina or out to far reaches of Long Island." Full video here: https://cs.pn/2y1j5M Posted by C-SPAN on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Dr. Deborah Birx says the administration is concerned about New Yorkers where 31 percent of the people diagnosed with coronavirus are succumbing to the illness. Still, the administration has yet to intervene.

The news comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo grows increasingly frustrated over the White House’s response to the crisis, saying on Tuesday to the administration, “You pick the 26K people who are going to die.” Cuomo has estimated that the state could be essentially shut down for up to nine months and that New York is likely just two weeks away from hitting the apex of its outbreak.

“The president said it’s a war … then act like it,” Cuomo said, clearly agitated, during a morning news conference at the Javits Center in Manhattan. “They’re doing the supplies? Here’s my question: Where are they?” The governor has been specifically concerned about ventilators which 30,000 are needed, though only 7,000 have been secured.

With more than 26,000 cases as of Wednesday morning, New Yorkers remains in dire need of federal intervention.

“We remain deeply concerned about New York City and the New York metro area,” Dr. Birx insisted on Tuesday. “About 56 percent of all the cases in the United States are coming out of that metro area and 60 percent of all the new cases are coming out of the metro New York area.” Birx also added that New Yorkers make up 31 percent of the people succumbing to this disease.

The warning from the White House comes a day after a beloved Brooklyn principal died from coronavirus complications. Brooklyn Democracy Academy’s Dezann Romain was just 36-years-old.

