New York Governor Kathy Hochul Faces Backlash For Saying Black Kids In The Bronx Don't Know What Computers Are

Pacific Press



New York Governor Kathy Hochul is under fire for saying that Black children in the Bronx don’t know the word “computer.”

“Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is,” she said. “They don’t know these things.” The Democratic Governor made these remarks during a technology panel in Los Angeles while discussing New York’s artificial intelligence initiative.

During a fireside chat, Gov.Hochul discussed a new AI consortium involving universities and state schools. She mentioned that funds raised by the state would help build a supercomputer accessible to researchers. The governor then made the controversial remarks.

“I want the world to open up to all of them,” she added, “because when you have their diverse voices innovating solutions through technology, then you’re really addressing society’s broader challenges.”

Hochul later expressed regret, acknowledging that she misspoke. “Of course, Black children in the Bronx know what computers are – the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI,” she said.

New York Assembly member Karines Reyes, who is Afro-Latina, said she was “deeply disturbed” by Hochul’s comments.

South Bronx assembly member Amanda Septimo, who is Black, said the comments were “harmful, deeply misinformed and genuinely appalling”.