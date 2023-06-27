Murder Charges Dropped Against Mom, 14-Year-Old Son In Chicago Restaurant Shooting

Murder charges against a mother and her 14-year-old son in connection with the shooting death of a man after an argument at a fast food restaurant in Chicago have been dismissed. According to CBS News, this development comes after a video showed a man punching the woman before her son shot him.

First-degree murder charges were initially brought against Carlishia Hood, 35, and her son in connection with the death of Jeremy Brown, 32, on June 18. Hood, who had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) card and concealed carry permit at the time of the incident, was also charged with aiding in the delinquency of a minor.

On Monday, the charges against Hood and her son were dropped. According to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, the decision was based on “continued review and emerging evidence.”

“Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law, we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases,” Foxx’s office added.

Hood was released from the Cook County Jail shortly after the charges were dropped on Monday.

Prosecutors acknowledged video footage had captured the shooting. According to prosecutors, Hood was in line getting food while her son waited inside their car. Brown entered the restaurant shortly after.

A video posted to social media shows Hood arguing with Brown inside the restaurant. During the argument, Hood sent a text to her 14-year-old son, who was outside in the car waiting.

Surveillance video outside the restaurant shows the teen enter the restaurant, and cell phone video from inside shows Brown punching Hood at least three times in the head and face.

That’s when prosecutors said that the teen reached into his hoodie, pulled out a gun, and shot Brown in the back. Brown left the restaurant, but the teen reportedly followed him outside, where he fired more shots after Hood told her son to shoot and kill him, CBS reports. Brown was shot twice in the back and later died from his injuries.

Hood’s bond was set at $3 million after she was charged last week. Her teenage son was charged as a juvenile and was held without bail before the charges were dropped. Both are now free.