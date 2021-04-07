MSNBC Legal Analyst And ESSENCE Contributor Midwin Charles Passes Away

Courtesy of Subject

MSNBC and CNN legal analyst Midwin Charles, who was also a contributor for ESSENCE, died at age 47-years-old.

Her family made the announcement on Tuesday via Instagram and Twitter about Charles’ “untimely passing,” where they referred to her as a “devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin.” The cause of death is unknown.

Angela Rye commented under the Instagram post with “Sending you all so much love,” while Brittany Packnett Cunningham offered her prayers to her family during “this immeasurably loss.” Actress and comedian Amanda Seales commented, “Truly Heartbreaking,” while fellow journalist Shaun Robinson described the news as “devastating.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Charles earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University and later studied law at American University, Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C., where she was an Articles Editor for the American University Law Review. She later founded the Midwin Charles & Associates in New York City.

According to her biography, Charles—who has Haitian roots—offered political and pop cultural commentary for networks such as aw, pop culture and politics for various television shows and networks, including CNN, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, and TV One in addition to being a contributor to ESSENCE. She served as a board member for Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN) and a member of the Civil Rights Committee for the Association of the Bar of the City of New York.

Colleagues, celebrities, friends and family gathered on the Internet to pay their respects to the late commentator since the news of her sudden passing. See below for some of the flowers being given to Charles throughout the media industry, by close friends and fans:

This is simply devastating. Midwin was such a wonderful, brilliant, kind, and beautiful soul. Our hearts are broken. https://t.co/tcAE6C3yJO — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 7, 2021

Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul. You were such a blessing. I’m just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today. Blessings to your mom and family. To all, please live every moment like it’s your last, and OVER-appreciate your friends.🙅🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/2VpH3QKD2s pic.twitter.com/IYZrHPGaUL — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2021

Omg, simply devastating 💔🙏🏾 — Eboni K. Williams (@EboniKWilliams) April 7, 2021

Once again, let me convey, I am shocked & saddened by the passing of Midwin Charles. I knew Midwin she was brilliant & beautiful and a friend. My prayers are w/ her family & friends.



I wanted to find something to show the brilliance of Midwin Charles to share. Rest In Power.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p0KhNk6IZP — Floss Obama🙌🏾 (@FlossObama) April 7, 2021

Thank you for sharing your smile, your brilliance and your boundless black girl joy with us @MidwinCharles. May you shine bright forever. 💫 pic.twitter.com/cBLArYOmWm — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) April 7, 2021

A truly stunning loss. Such a genuine and golden person. Was nothing but kind when our paths crossed.



May your memory be a blessing and your life a continued light, @MidwinCharles ❤️.



Hold your loved ones close. https://t.co/X7Gsc7nUvZ — brittany packnett cunningham is on extended break. (@MsPackyetti) April 7, 2021

Midwin Charles was a colleague, a friend and a frequent contributor to my show #NextNation



Learning tonight of her untimely passing stopped me in my tracks.



My deepest condolences to her family and all who experienced her gift. She was a beacon for justice. @MidwinCharles pic.twitter.com/Vm5hfPXVgc — Sylvia K. Alston (@SylviaKAlston) April 7, 2021

I cannot believe this news. @MidwinCharles was a friend. She was a real one. Beautiful. Brilliant. Principled. I don’t know where to file this. I am gutted by this news. Truly gutted. 💔 #RIPMidwinCharles 👑 🕊 🙏🏾 #GoneTooSoon https://t.co/KgMEdibuPO — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 7, 2021

@MidwinCharles had become one of my favorite guests on #WokeAF her wit, her humor and brilliance… we hit it off the first day we met on @MSNBC. Rest well sis. Rest well. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/J4h2nHYcEC — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) April 7, 2021