Meet Morgan Price: The First HBCU Gymnast To Win A National Collegiate Title

(Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Morgan Price made history as the first athlete from an HBCU team to win a national collegiate championship in gymnastics.

Price represented Fisk University at the USA Gymnastics’ 2024 Women’s Collegiate National Championships in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on Friday. With an impressive all-around score of 39.225, Price secured the title and became “the first USAG Collegiate National Champion from an HBCU,” as USA Gymnastics announced.

Morgan Price of @FiskUGymnastics is the 2024 USAG Women’s Collegiate All-Around National Champion!



With a score of 39.225, she becomes the first USAG Collegiate National Champion from an HBCU!



📸 @WCUAthletics pic.twitter.com/xrsYHL6n1h — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) April 13, 2024

The Gymnast’s journey to this historic victory began when she joined the first HBCU intercollegiate gymnastics team at Fisk University in 2023 after she graduated from high school. Initially intending to attend Arkansas, Price switched to Fisk to be among the first gymnasts to compete for an HBCU.

Price’s title in the USA Gymnastics women’s collegiate all-around competition is a significant moment for the sport and for Fisk, which was the first HBCU to launch an NCAA gymnastics team.

Since then, the Fisk gymnastics team has gained widespread attention, competing on platforms like ESPN and selling out meets and marking a significant milestone for HBCU athletics.

“Ever since I was younger, I have always wanted to be an HBCU gymnast,” Price told Sports Illustrated in 2022. “I just never had the opportunity because there wasn’t an HBCU with the gymnastics team. So when I saw this opportunity come up, I was super excited.”

“I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of this team.”

Following Price’s historic win, her team celebrated with a social media post saying, “THE PRICE IS RIGHT. Etch her name in the HISTORY BOOKS.”