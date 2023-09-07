Two Morehouse College Students Die In Labor Day Car Crash

Morehouse College is mourning the loss of two students, Hugh Douglas Jr. and Christion Files Jr., who were tragically killed in a car crash on Labor Day.

WSB-TV reports that according to state troopers, Files was trying to pass another automobile on the curve at high speed when the car veered the road. Files’ car hit two power poles and overturned. Both Files and Douglas died at the scene.

The college released a statement on Tuesday confirming their deaths. “Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family,” said Kevin Booker, Vice President for Student Services and Dean of the College.

“During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all,” he added.

Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas '25 & Christion Files Jr. '25, who were involved in a devastating car accident on Monday. These young men leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all.https://t.co/xgcM7OZfsN pic.twitter.com/QnRYryBrqK — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) September 5, 2023

Both students were studying business administration at Morehouse College, with Douglas focusing on finance and Files on marketing.

They were both active members of the Morehouse Business Association. Files was co-captain of Morehouse Track & Field, and Douglas was an Alt Finance Fellow and Goldman Sachs Fellow. Douglas, son of NFL great and current Philadelphia radio host Hugh Douglas, interned at Area Management. The two students were set to graduate in 2025.

The Atlanta University Center– which includes Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University– came together for a prayer service to remember the two young men who were friends and roommates.

Classes at Morehouse College were suspended on Tuesday to allow students to take time to focus on their mental health and cope with the sudden and tragic loss.