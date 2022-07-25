Admittance into medical school is one of the most grueling processes for any young adult to go through. Imagine successfully completing it as a pre-teen.

That’s a bragging right 13-year-old Alena Wicker can tout after getting accepted into Arizona State University and Oakwood University, and University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine.

She made the decision to attend the latter with the goal of becoming a doctor by 18.

As reported by Afrotech, the outlet said Wicker shared: “I really want to leave my mark on the world. And lead a group of girls that know what they can do.”

Impressively enough, this incredible feat was backup plan for the tween. Afrotech reported that Wicker originally had her sights set on working for NASA after getting accepted into ASU’s engineering program at just 12. She planned to be an engineer and studied astronomical and planetary science along with chemistry.

She switched to biology, finding her true calling there.

“It actually took one class in engineering, for me to say this is kind of not where I wanted to go,” she said according to Afrotech. “I think viral immunology really came from my passion for volunteering and going out there engaging with the world.”