The Nation’s Only Black Catholic HBCU Raised More Than $100M

HBCUs have been notoriously underfunded and under-resourced, but one institution has reached a fundraising milestone to be proud of.

Xavier University of Louisiana recently announced that it has raised more than $100 million per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

This milestone is a notable step toward achieving the university’s $500 million Centennial Campaign.

“This important fundraising milestone is a testament to Xavier’s value as an institution that produces some of our nation’s most thoughtful, intelligent leaders – leaders who are ready to take on our greatest challenges,” said Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana in a statement. “Our generous supporters know that an investment in Xavier is not only an investment in our current students, but it’s an investment in social justice, racial justice, and the future of our communities.”

The impressive feat comes after data reveals HBCUs have been grossly underfunded to the tune of roughly $12.6 billion.

“Unacceptable funding inequities have forced many of our nation’s distinguished historically Black colleges and universities to operate with inadequate resources and delay critical investments in everything from campus infrastructure to research and development to student support services,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement in September 2023. “To compete in the 21st century we need state leaders to step up and live up to their legally required obligations to our historically Black land-grant institutions.”

With this, Xavier University’s team says it aims to be an educational leader for the trailblazers of tomorrow.

Xavier’s Campaign Chair Gladstone Jones said: “I am beyond confident that by surpassing this first campaign milestone, we are well on our way to reaching our total $500 million goal and setting up Xavier for its next century of excellence and triumphs.”