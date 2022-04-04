The World Games 2022 And Microsoft Join Forces To Amplify HBCU Students

Getty Images

Every four years, the World Games convene world-class athletes in sports, an international multi-sport event comprising sports and sporting disciplines that are not contested in the Olympic Games. Now, with the help of a tech giant, they’re turning the spotlight on stellar HBCU student-athletes as well.

In a recent announcement, The World Games 2022 and Microsoft are joining together in a partnership to promote Alabama’s outstanding Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Historically Black Community Colleges (HBCCs).

“From the start, we’ve wanted The World Games 2022 to be not only a once-in-a-life sports experience, but also a tremendous opportunity to bring lasting, positive changes to Birmingham and to the entire state of Alabama,” said Jonathan Porter, Chairman of the Board for The World Games 2022 in a news release. “Our partnership with Microsoft provides an excellent platform to work alongside Alabama’s HBCUs and HBCCs and ensure a diversified technology workforce that is well-prepared to lead our state and our world toward the future.”

The partnership is aiming to spotlight diverse talent and inclusivity.

“Our partnership with The World Games 2022 enables Microsoft to help close opportunity gaps and deepen engagement with HBCUs and HBCCs,” said Michael Ford, Corporative Vice President, Global Workplace Services for Microsoft and an Alabama A&M University graduate.

“Building diverse talent pipelines ensures we can create a diversified workforce to the benefit of our customers and society.”

The partnership includes a series of virtual events for HBCU/HBCC students, a Minecraft Challenge for HBCU/HBCC students to explore game development, an HBCU Experience at The World Games 2022 Plaza, and a scholarship fund for Alabama HBCUs and HBCCs to help ensure The World Games 2022 creates lasting, positive change for HBCU/HBCC students across the state.