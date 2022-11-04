There’s A New Workplace Trend Affecting Female Bosses: Workers Refusing Overtime

A July study revealed that workers did not expect female bosses to insist on long hours, and do not respond well when more work is requested from them.

“Even if we supply women with funding and put them through incubators or accelerators, there’s a bias on the part of employees that determines whether their new venture is ultimately successful,” Olenka Kacperczyk told Bloomberg. She is the study’s lead author and a professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at Imperial College Business School in the UK.

Her team analyzed 10 years’ worth of workplace data where they took a look at the productivity levels of 250,000 employees at more than 58,000 startups in Portugal. They found that workers dedicated 7% less overtime when their supervisor was a woman boss and 1% less in regular hours.

The researchers surmised that this could be linked to gender bias.

“In some ways it’s a very depressing finding,” she said.

Sweeping data from McKinsey analyzed the state of women in the workplace, and found that women were more likely to be passed over for promotion, experience microaggressions and to be undermined at their jobs than those who identify as men.

“Women leaders are as likely as men at their level to want to be promoted and aspire to senior-level roles,” the report points out. ” In many companies, however, they experience microaggressions that undermine their authority and signal that it will be harder for them to advance. For example, they are far more likely than men in leadership to have colleagues imply that they aren’t qualified for their jobs. And women leaders are twice as likely as men leaders to be mistaken for someone more junior. Women leaders are also more likely to report that personal characteristics, such as their gender or being a parent, have played a role in them being denied or passed over for a raise, promotion, or chance to get ahead.”

Mckinsey’s report also found that 40 percent of women leaders say their DEI work isn’t acknowledged at all in performance reviews. Conversely, 43 percent of women leaders are burned out, compared with only 31 percent of men at their level.