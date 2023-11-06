Will Packer Taps A Black Woman To Run His Newly Launched Management Firm

Will Packer and Shayla Cowan at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Will Packer has found immense success as one of Hollywood’s most respected producers. Now, he’s branching into management with Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media veteran exec Shayla Cowan at the helm.

“I’ve seen firsthand Shayla’s ability to cultivate relationships throughout this industry,” said Packer in a statement in an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “That combined with her unequaled work ethic, exceptional leadership and incredible advocacy skills make her an ideal choice to cultivate and propel the careers of our clients in this new role.”

The new management firm, Collective Edge, will manage Packer, which will be “dedicated to creating a community of innovators who continuously push boundaries, inspire one another, and redefine what is possible.”

Cowan previously served as chief of staff for Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, where she led production for the 2022 Academy Awards, and films like Praise This and Beast. She also advises the companies’ marketing, communications and business strategies, per THR.

“Will’s unwavering support has been invaluable in shaping my professional journey for the last 15 years,” Cowan said. “I’ve been fortunate to have learned from such an exceptional leader. We will take a very thoughtful, strategic, and personal approach with our talent. We are very proud to start this new chapter.”

Per her bio, Cowan joined Mr. Packer’s company in 2008 as a crew member on the film “Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming” and subsequently became Mr. Packer’s executive assistant. She produced “Wendy Williams: The Movie” which aired on Lifetime in 2021 and was an Associate Producer for “Girls Trip,” “Night School,” “Little,” “What Men Want,” “Breaking In” and “Almost Christmas.” She also earned film credits for “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along,” “Ride Along 2,” “No Good Deed,” “Wedding Ringer” and “Straight Out of Compton.”