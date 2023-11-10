Whoopi Goldberg Thinks Financially Wary Millennials Aren’t Having Kids Because They’re “Lazy”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2023 Bring Change To Mind Gala at City Winery on October 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Our beloved EGOT winner has left some of us confused by her recent take on why millennials aren’t having kids at the same rate as previous generations. According to her, it’s not because of environmental, social justice or economic concerns—it’s because of their poor work ethic.

In a recent episode of The View, the hit daytime show Goldberg moderates, she shared her views in her signature straightforward style.

“I’m sorry, you know, listen, every generation comes and wants to do better than their parents did. But, I’m sorry, if you only want to work four hours, it’s going to be harder for you to get a house,” Goldberg said.

When her co-host pointed out that millennials are worse off than their parents financially, Goldberg doubled down, implying the group is lazy.

“I feel for everybody that feels this, but I’m sorry, we busted our behinds, we had to bust our behinds, because we didn’t have the option of going back. We had all kinds of stuff.” She adds: “You know what, people pick it up, and they do what they do, and they raise themselves,” the EGOT winner continued. “This is what you’ve got to do. It’s called being a good citizen.”

Data suggests this may be easier said than done.

A December 2022 study of over 300 Gen Z adults (ages 18-25) conducted online by The Harris Poll and DailyPay told the tale of delayed adulthood for many young people due to rising living costs, which is keeping many Gen Zers in the homes they grew up in. As many as 54% of 18-25-year-olds to be exact.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, the report showed that only 28% of Gen Zers shared they are able to pay all of their bills on time according to the survey’s findings.

Do you agree with Whoopi?