Wells Fargo Launches HBCU-Themed Debit Card

Wells Fargo is throwing is spotlighting HBCUs.

The financial institution recently unveiled its limited-edition Orange Blossom Classic HBCU Legends debit card, a nod to the beloved annual college football game where two HBCU teams go head to head.

“Wells Fargo is excited to continue our relationship with the OBC,” said Dewey Norwood, Senior Diversity & Inclusion Consultant at Wells Fargo in a statement. “We’re looking forward to including OBC in our HBCU Legends Collection to allow Wells Fargo customers to express their passion for the OBC and HBCUs overall. We’ll also have leaders in the Miami market available to engage with students, alumni and fans during Labor Day weekend at various OBC events.”

Wells Fargo one-of-a-kind limited edition Orange Blossom Classic HBCU Legends debit card

“We are thrilled to welcome Wells Fargo back as the Official Bank Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic,” said Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee said in a statement. “Their dedication to financial empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift and celebrate HBCUs, and the introduction of their unique limited edition LEGENDS debit card adds an exciting and impactful dimension to this partnership.”

The debit card can be ordered beginning September 1 through the end of 2023.

This is the latest initiative Wells Fargo has put in place to support HBCUs.

In 2005 when Wachovia, now Wells Fargo, dedicated resources and expanded partnerships with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), per Wells Fargo’s website. These national organizations provide scholarships to students and financial support to member HBCUs.

“We’re helping students build a foundation to navigate a large organization,” said Leroy Clarke, Wells Fargo’s global head of University Programs Recruiting and North America Targeted Sourcing, in a statement. “Offering access to leadership, mentorship, training, and networking creates an environment for success. We show them what life can look like for them here. It’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon, and we can help get you there.”