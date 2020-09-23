Watch Now: Men Get Real About Money

If you don’t think men talk about money, stop whatever you are doing because you have to see this Currency Conversations episode.

Saundra Davis, Financial Coach, Educator and Consultant, @sage.money, gathers four men with different backgrounds, including entertainers Flex Alexander and Kenny Latimore, to explore how your past can affect your future money habits. Together they talk about how childhood memories can translate to the legacy you leave behind. And yes, they get into relationships between partners and money as well—check it out now!