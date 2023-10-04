Black Entrepreneurial Hub To Receive Nearly $1M From Walmart To Advance Economic Success

An organization dedicated to Black advancement is receiving a huge bout of support.

The Russell Innovation Center of Entrepreneurs (RICE) recently announced they will be given a $800K grant from Walmart through Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity .

“We are thrilled to award the Russell Center for Entrepreneurs with this grant,” said Monique Carswell, director, Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity in a news release. “RICE is consistent in their commitment to nurturing and uplifting Black businesses in Atlanta, and together, we can create a more equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem for all. It is our hope that this program will have a profound impact on participating businesses and the communities they serve, not only in Atlanta, but across the country.”

Earlier this year, RICE received a substantial grant from PayPal to help scale their efforts to connect Black entrepreneurs with education and resources.

According to a news release, the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) today announced a $1 million grant from PayPal Holdings, Inc. to launch a PayPal Retail Academy to equip aspiring and established entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.

The curriculum provided at the Academy will include training on non-traditional retail paths, up-leveling checkout and digitization, developing global marketing strategies, and navigating supply chain issues according to the news release.

Jay Bailey, CEO of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs said of the latest grants, “Being awarded this grant not only marks a significant step forward in our mission to Build. Black. Business., it is also a testament to the belief that when visionary organizations come together, they can drive transformative change. With Walmart’s unwavering support, we’re not just fueling the impact of our PayPal Retail Academy, we are underscoring our shared commitment to advancing equity through economic mobility and shaping the future of Black entrepreneurship in this world.”