After Pledging Commitment To Diversify Supplier Spend, Walgreens Partners With Black Girl Sunscreen To Amplify Skin Health in Black Communities

Did you know that Black people dignosed with melanoma are less likely to survive than their white counterparts? According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, while there are fewer instances of skin cancer among Black people, the mortality rate is dangerously higher.

Black Girl Sunscreen founder Shontay Lundy is aiming to change that, with the support of Walgreens.

It was recently announced that the multi-billion drugstore brand is aiming to amplify supplier diversity by tapping 51 percent Black-owned brands to line their shelves. Black Girl Sunscreen is one of those companies.

“As a leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and wellbeing for all, ensuring that we create equitable opportunities for diverse suppliers to drive economic impact in the communities we serve is imperative,” said Carlos W. Cubia, senior vice president and global chief diversity officer at WBA in a news release from January 2022.

As an expansion of their relationship, Lundy was featured in Walgreen’s Shelf Life digital series to speak about the importance of skin protection, particularly for BIPOC communities.

“We want to be more than ‘Buy! Buy! Buy!,’” she said in a recent news release. “Our brand is also about the ‘Why? Why? Why?.’ That happens through direct conversations with customers and potential customers, and now that we’ve grown and have a larger voice, we’re also able to have those conversations through our marketing and digital platforms, which allow us to reach more people with our message.”

“Add to that the validation our retail partners provide,” Lundy continued. “Being in Walgreens stores is a critical element to educating our customers because they’re a trusted healthcare brand in thousands of locations where our customers shop, with healthcare professionals in-store to consult with questions. That endorsement is really valuable.”

Lundy’s Black Girl Sunscreen can be found in more than 3,100 Walgreens stores, at Walgreens.com.