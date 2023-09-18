Universal Music Group Is Offering Scholarships To Black Students That Want To Become Doctors

One of the leading entities in entertainment is focused on building the next generation of Black leaders in medicine.

Universal Music Group (UMG), the recording and publishing company that has propelled the careers of some of our generation’s biggest stars, has launched a HBCU scholarship program for aspiring doctors through its Task Force for Meaningful Change (TFMC). The initiative will focus on building pipeline opportunities for the medical schools at Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.

“Our efforts to direct our philanthropic efforts in a way that combats racial disparities in public health is directly informed by the insights of experts like Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Jones,” said Dr. Menna Demessie, SVP, UMG and Executive Director of UMG’s TFMC in a news release. “Their invaluable knowledge helps ensure our measurable impact and mission are realized. Our TFMC members really understand our mission and they understand the power of music – as well as our collective ability – to leverage our position as industry leaders to make positive social change.”

“The entire team at CDU is thrilled to be part of this initiative, which not only supports the education and career aspirations of deserving medical students but also aligns perfectly with our mission to provide education, research, and clinical service in the context of community engagement,” Charles Drew Dean of College of Medicine, Deborah Prothrow-Stith, M.D. said in a news release. “Through these scholarships and the widening of the pipeline for Black and Brown physicians, we are taking significant strides towards achieving equitable and culturally competent healthcare for all.”