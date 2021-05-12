Universal Music Group Appoints Former eBay CMO Richelle Parham To President of Global E-Comm

If there’s one thing Richelle Parham knows how to do, it’s elevate a company’s marketing efforts. The seasoned executive has had decades of experience servicing companies and CEOs across consumer marketing, strategy and commerce, including her former role as the Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for eBay North America.

Now, Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, will be adding some more #BlackGirlMagic to its team with the appointment of Parham to President of Global E-Commerce and Business Development.

In this newly created role, Parham will oversee UMG’s global e-commerce strategy and business development across the company’s iconic labels, music publishing company, operating units and territories. “It’s an honor to join UMG,” said Parham. “As one of the world’s most innovative and strategic companies in any industry, UMG possesses an incredibly talented leadership team, a global footprint, iconic labels and publishing company, as well as other music businesses. Together these elements form an unparalleled opportunity for a consumer-demand-driven e-commerce business that goes far beyond traditional distribution channels to create important revenue streams, while forging meaningful and impactful bonds between artists and fans.”

Parham has a track record of leading high-performing business and marketing teams, so the sky will be the limit with her contributions to the UMG team.

“We are very pleased to have Richelle join our stellar leadership team, where she will play a key role in advancing our global strategy,” said UMG Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. “Richelle’s proven leadership and expertise in consumer marketing, audience growth, business development and direct-to-consumer initiatives will be a valuable resource for our artists and drive our vision of a holistic fan-centric program that complements our partner platforms.”

Parham’s appointment is significant in a number of ways. As the former CMO of eBay who has spent the past several years at private equity firms investing in commerce start-ups, Richelle has the pulse of the platforms and methods that are having the biggest impact on online sales. She’s also a board member of Best Buy, e.l.f. Beauty, LabCorp and, until recently, Scripps Network Interactive.