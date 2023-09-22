Uber Eats To Start Accepting Food Stamps To Help Customers Cut Costs

Uber Eats will soon expand its payment options, and it’s a sign of the economic times.

According to reports, the food delivery will accept SNAP/EBT in an attempt to help consumers save money as high inflation continues to affect households across the country.

“We know that online food delivery can have a meaningful impact in reducing barriers to fresh groceries, especially for the most vulnerable–including people living in food deserts, seniors, and those facing disabilities or transportation barriers,” an announcement from the company reads. “Helping to improve access to quality food is incredibly important to our work at Uber and we’re proud to use Uber’s technology and extensive local delivery networks to offer SNAP recipients the ability to use their benefits to access fresh groceries conveniently from our app in 2024.”

The company also says they are working with government entities to provide healthcare payment benefits.

“We are working with Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans to support benefits that help members stay healthy, like accepting FSA Cards, Flex Cards, and relevant waiver payments on Uber,” the announcement states. “Select payment methods will be ready in 2024. This is yet another way we are simplifying how people can access healthy foods and connect with their local grocers in new ways.”

Uber Eats also implemented a Sales Aisle, which helps consumers identify lowered priced grocery items to help cut costs and get more for their money.

“Finding the best deals from your favorite brands shouldn’t be a hassle. With Uber Eats Sales Aisle, you’ll be able to quickly access a curated selection of the best ways to save near you,” the announcement details. “The Sales Aisle combines promos and deals into one easy to find space, saving you the hassle of long searches through the app.”