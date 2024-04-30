Treat Yourself: 21 Places To Get Cool Freebies On Your Birthday

Young woman holding up a birthday cake and blowing out the candles during a video call on a laptop at home

Happy birthday! Congratulations on reaching another milestone. You’ve spent all year giving, serving, and doing for others, but today is all about you. Treat yourself, indulge your senses, and savor every delicious birthday moment. Start with a refreshing facial cleanse and hydrating mask before heading out for brunch and bottomless mimosas with the girls. Indulge in some well-deserved retail therapy — a new lip color, brow kit, whatever tickles your birthday fancy. Now it’s time to head home and recharge to glam up for an unforgettable dinner. And, of course, don’t forget to save room for cake—it’s your birthday, after all. Oh, did we forget to mention: this year’s birthday splurge is on the house!

Explore these amazing spots offering birthday freebies to make your celebration the tastiest and most delightfully frugal one yet.

Beauty

Sephora

Replenish your vanity! Sign up to become a Sephora Beauty Insider member and receive a birthday gift good for a month. This year’s selection features items like Youth To The People Skincare, Kosas Lip & Brow Set, Charlotte Tilbury lipstick, and more.

Ulta

Enroll in the Ulta Beauty Rewards Program to receive a birthday gift and double points on purchases throughout your birthday month. Platinum and Diamond earners get more.

Bath & Body Works

My Bath & Body Works rewards program members get a complimentary reward coupon for a body care item valued at $7.50 or less with a qualifying purchase.

Brunch

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Enroll in MySnooze Bennyfits app for your Free Birthday Pancake Reward will automatically activate on the first day of your birthday month.

Denny’s

Head to your neighborhood Denny’s with your ID, and you’ll get a complimentary Grand Slam breakfast platter—complete with pancakes, bacon, sausages, and eggs.

First Watch

Get a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal on a breakfast, brunch, or lunch entree for your birthday by registering for seasonal and exclusive online offers.

IHOP

Enjoy a ‘Rooty Tooty Fresh’ N Fruity’ birthday by joining IHOP’s International Bank of Pancakes rewards program.

Apparel

Aveda

Enroll in the Pure Privilege rewards program and receive a birthday gift and double points.

Columbia

Feeling outdoorsy? Columbia’s Greater Rewards program members get a special birthday gift.

J.Crew

J.Crew Passport members get $10-$20 off at the register (the exact amount depends on your rewards tier).

Old Navy

Become a member of the Navyist Rewards program at Old Navy and receive a birthday gift.

Banana Republic

Register for Banana Republic’s email updates and enjoy a birthday gift.

Lunch

Fuddruckers

Owned by Nicholas Perkins, a Black HBCU alum, Fuddruckers celebrates your birthday with a complimentary original 1/3 pound burger! Join the Fuddruckers e-Club to enjoy this birthday gift, valid for dine-in at your preferred location for one month. As a member, you’ll also receive exclusive updates on special events, promotions, and offers, keeping you in the loop.

Panera Bread

Join the MyPanera rewards program, and recipes as a birthday treat, a complimentary pastry reward.

Firehouse Subs

Join Firehouse Subs’ email rewards program for a complimentary medium sub valid for one week after your birthday.

Red Robbin

Join Red Robin’s email rewards for a free birthday burger loaded onto your account, valid throughout your entire birthday month.

Slutty Vegan

Slutty Vegan, a Black-owned business led by Aisha “Pinky” Cole, is a trailblazer in the vegan movement known for its delicious burgers and Southern hospitality. Be a “Loyal Slut” and receive a special gift for your special day.

Dessert

Pappadeaux

Sign up for Pappadeaux E-Club and enjoy a free birthday dessert compliments of the seafood kitchen.

Olive Garden

Enroll in Olive Garden’s email rewards program and receive a complimentary appetizer and free dessert coupon good within two weeks after your birthday.

Great American Cookies

Enroll in the Great American Cookies email club for a complimentary cookie slice with the purchase of a soda.

Krispy Kreme

Download the Krispy Kreme app and enroll in their rewards program to enjoy a complimentary doughnut and coffee throughout your entire birthday month!

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Join Nothing Bundt Cakes’ eClub to receive a complimentary ‘bundtlet,’ redeemable within a week after your birthday.

Free birthday treats are the ultimate in self indulgence. Now grab your girls and get to grubbing!