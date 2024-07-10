This Globetrotting Founder Has Visited 60+ Countries—Here Are Her Tried And True Money Saving Travel Tips

Summer travel season is fast approaching, so it’s time to get your passports and wallets in fighting shape.

Recent data revealed that people are spending 20% more on travel than they did in 2023 despite a looming recession and stubborn inflation driving living costs. Consumers’ spending on airfare, meals and lodging are still holding strong, which suggests that people are still as wanderlust-y as ever.

In the U.S., a one-week vacation for one person would be about $1,984; a family of four would spend around $7,936, and these prices are poised to increase based on analysts’ reports. Morgan Linson is aware of this and is teaching people to travel the world on a budget that works for them.

Linson is the founder of travel accessory brand Mor Life and the author of The Ultimate Experience: Fear will No Longer Stop Us From Exploring The World which aims to serve as a roadmap for embracing the unknown and cultivating resilience.

After managing to travel to more than 60 countries on her own dime, she’s gleaned tips and along the way.

Rely on your network

Solo traveling is all the rage, and while it has its perks, solely shouldering all the costs (especially internationally) can be taxing, literally and figuratively. For instance, single bed hotel and resort rooms cost typically more than doubles.

Linson advises calling in your tribe to help alleviate the financial strain when globetrotting.

“Lean on your network to split costs with lodging, meals and even on-ground transportation.”

Using apps like Prava, Splittr and Troupe can make pre-planning costs, planning itineraries and paying for activities ahead of time easier, and less expensive for you.

She also suggests joining travel groups to help offset expensive travel experiences.

“Seek out blogs, vlogs, and social media platforms where fellow travelers share their tips, tricks, and experiences,” Linson suggests. Here are a few to check out:

Luxe Tribes – this Black woman-founded travel planning company not only takes the heavy lifting out of planning luxurious experiences, but has also fostered a robust community of like-minded travelers.

Black & Abroad – this multi-platform travel & lifestyle launched nearly a decade ago and has amassed a large following of fellow adventurers through its digital presence, IRL events, and travel experiences.

Black Girls Travel Too – This Black-founded brand provides practical tips and resources for Black women aiming to see the world.

Prioritize traveling during the offseason

While traveling during warmer months is ideal, it can be the most expensive move if you’re not careful. Linson suggests looking into traveling during off-peak season to places that are cheaper to get to, but still provide good weather conditions. For instance, destinations like Las Vegas offer a litany of ammenities in the off-season.

Internationally speaking, travel to European cities like Paris in late fall/early winter is ideal as the weather is still reasonably mild and airfare is typically lower than it would be in the summer.

Don’t be afraid of credit cards (specifically American Express)

“Having an American Express (AMEX) card has benefited my travel experiences,” Linson said. “AMEX offers various travel-related perks, such as travel credits, airport lounge access (which is my favorite!), and travel insurance. Additionally, I earn reward points on my card, which I can redeem for flights, hotel stays, or other travel expenses. By leveraging these benefits, I enhance my travel experiences while maximizing the value of my spending.”

She continues, “For all travel accommodations expenses, I use my Platinum American Express Card for the purpose of collecting points. To give you a gem, I use my Platinum AMEX card like it’s my debit card, and pay it off completely every statement to avoid interest. Not only does that boost my credit and show activity, every dollar spent gives me points which can be used toward future travel.”

Don’t let financial fear paralyze you

I know. With a looming recession hanging over our heads, it’s easy to put your desire for leisure travel on the back burner, but Linson says that traveling is more essential than we think, especially for Black women.

“It allows us to reclaim our narratives, challenge stereotypes, and connect with our global community,” she tells ESSENCE. “It allows us to break free from societal limitations, explore diverse cultures, and expand our perspectives. Through travel, Black women can empower themselves, build resilience, and create meaningful connections that transcend borders. It is a powerful way to celebrate our heritage, showcase our strength, and inspire future generations.”