The Art Of The Juggle: These Are Some Of The Best Productivity Tools For Multitaskers

If you ever feel like there isn’t enough time in the day to get everything done, you’re not alone.

According to a Gallup poll, about six in 10 working Americans (61%) say they don’t have enough time to do what they want, compared with 32% of those who are not working.

If you’re an entrepreneur, time availability is even more sparse. The average entrepreneur spends 68.1% of the time working “in” their business—doing day-to-day tasks and problem-solving—and only about 32% of the time working “on” their business—setting long-term goals and strategically planning. Additionally, according to a Harvard Business Review, it was discovered that the average business leader works a 72-hour week and other data revealed that 57% of small business owners work six days a week. And more than 20% of them work seven days a week.

So it’s safe to say, a large group of us need help with time management and productivity. Luckily, we’re here to help. Check out these tools that’ll lead to mastering the art of the juggle.