The Art Of The Juggle: These Are Some Of The Best Productivity Tools For Multitaskers

If you ever feel like there isn’t enough time in the day to get everything done, you’re not alone.
According to a Gallup poll, about six in 10 working Americans (61%) say they don’t have enough time to do what they want, compared with 32% of those who are not working.
If you’re an entrepreneur, time availability is even more sparse. The average entrepreneur spends 68.1% of the time working “in” their business—doing day-to-day tasks and problem-solving—and only about 32% of the time working “on” their business—setting long-term goals and strategically planning. Additionally, according to a Harvard Business Review, it was discovered that the average business leader works a 72-hour week and other data revealed that 57% of small business owners work six days a week. And more than 20% of them work seven days a week.
So it’s safe to say, a large group of us need help with time management and productivity. Luckily, we’re here to help. Check out these tools that’ll lead to mastering the art of the juggle.
Google Drive
The beloved platform is one of the best hubs you can use to keep your business essentials all in one place. Google Docs, Google Spreadsheets, and Google Forms galore are all available at your fingertips to edit and share.
LastPass
Always forgetting your passwords–fret not. LastPass
is a great resource for protecting all your passwords in one place, saving you time from resetting, and resetting again.
Boomerang
Are you always forgetting to send emails? Boomerang
is here to help. The platform enables you to schedule your messages to go out anytime you need them to.
Toggl
One of the best ways to better manage your time is by tracking it, and Toggl helps you do just that. The platform uses a clock function to help you bucket your activities, which can help with invoicing, strategic planning and goal-setting in the long run.
Trello
Organizing, assigning and tracking tasks can be extremely taxing. Trello
is an effective tool that acts as an at-a-glance for workflow making it easier to keep multiple projects moving at once.
Grammarly
If you’re always writing briefs or emails, it’s important to make sure careless misspellings aren’t ruining your work. Grammarly
does the hard work of proofreading for you. The platform uses AI technology to flag incorrect sentence syntax, errors and inaccurate statements. Lifesaver!