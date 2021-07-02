Tips to Leverage Online Tools and Social Media For Your Business

Getty Images

As an entrepreneur, you are in business at an incredible time. Just a few years ago, the only options you had to promote your brand was through costly printed materials and paid ads on TV, radio, and in print. But now, you can build your business across social media at little-to-no cost.

Plans Before Posts

There are now 4.2 billion active social media users—and they’re spending an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes on social channels every single day, according to HootSuite. Let that sink in for a moment. That’s 2.5 hours each day that you have to engage your audience, boost your brand, develop relationships, and, of course, make sales. And the best part is, social is free to get started.

Before you dive in and start to create your new profiles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more, you need a plan. Take your time, because even though they are free to use, they represent a real investment in your business. So, get clear on what you want to achieve to ensure you’re getting a good return on your efforts.

Choose your social scene with care. Think about your ideal client. What are they like? Where do they shop? Are they more on Instagram than Pinterest or more on Twitter than Facebook? Where you are matters to your consumer, so hang out where they already have a strong presence.

Then craft some company goals. Try the SMART method—Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Timely—and make sure they are based on metrics that will have a real impact on your business. For example, customer acquisition is a stronger goal than just getting likes. Once you have a clear direction for your brand, let’s get online.

Tools You Can Really Use

Now that your plan is in place, here are some helpful tools from the Build Your Legacy Contest business coach Nicole Walters to take it to the next level.

First up is her social go-to. “Tweeting used to be so time consuming until I joined ClickToTweet,” Nicole says. “I used to need more time to tweet and focus on it to deliver my message, but now I can tweet as I go. It’s so much easier!”

If you’re setting up a WordPress site for your business, Nicole says you need a place to put it that is safe and reliable. And that’s where Host Gator comes in, “They make it quick and easy to get your WordPress site up and running,” says Nicole. But if you’re looking to build your email database, she relies on ConvertKit. “It’s the smartest way to keep your email list running! It’s simple, elegant and professional when sending emails to your customers,” says Nicole.

And if you need to keep all facets of your business organized, she recommends BaseCamp. “It makes project management and internal communication your company’s strong suit,” says Nicole. “Over 100,000 companies world-wide, across every industry, from freelancers to the Fortune 500, have switched to Basecamp to manage projects, work with clients and contractors, and communicate internally.”

Now that you’re ready to start socializing, click here to get insight and advice from experts to help you build your brand right now. ESSENCE® + Pine-Sol™ have partnered to help Black women entrepreneurs take their business to new heights—so what are you waiting for? Let’s go!