The ‘Budgetnista’ Landed A New Netflix Documentary Teaching Viewers How To Get Good With Money

People get funny when talking about money.

Finances are usually a sore subject for many, particularly because a large majority of us just don’t understand the mechanics of fiscal responsibility.

According to Milken Institute, only 57% of adults in the United States are financially literate. And in a survey conducted by CNBC + Acorns and Momentive, another 31% of adults say they never talk to their children about the topic.

This is something Tiffany Aliche has been well aware of for a while. The personal finance social media personality built a following as The Budetnista, and has been teaching people how to get smart with money for years. Now, she’s getting a much larger platform to help lead others to financial freedom.

In a Twitter post, she announced, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL! I have a documentary on @Netflix premiering Sept 6th! It follows 4 people on their financial journey with the help of financial coaches. GO TO NETFLIX NOW and find Get Smart with Money. Watch the trailer and add it to your list!”

Netflix describes the documentary as a film that pairs “real people with financial gurus over the course of a full year, this entertaining and informative feature feels like Queer Eye for economics. From a bartender living paycheck to paycheck to a family wondering if they can retire early, these stories carry plenty of practical take-home advice for everyone, as well as lessons on how to live a richer life beyond your bank account.”

The documentary couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

It was just reported by the FED that while inflation rates have decreased since last month, they are still astronomical compared to years past. As a result, people are struggling.

CNBC reported that Americans’ overall satisfaction with their finances now stands at a 12-month low, and 43% of consumers have reconciled that they’ll have to add to their debt in the second half of the year just to get by.