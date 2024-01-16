Retire Inequality—One Stream at A Time

TIAA

Did you know that 54% of Black Americans don’t have enough money to maintain their standard of living in retirement? It’s true. That’s why financial retirement services provider, TIAA and Wyclef Jean have teamed up to get people listening and inspire conversations to Retire Inequality for all.



This new single, “Paper Right” was created with collaborators Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Flau’jae and Capella Grey and speaks to their personal experiences as Black musicians building legacies for their loved ones.

“Paper Right is about building a financial legacy for future generations and the reward and gratification this brings. The most important thing I hope people take away from the song and my partnership with TIAA is that saving early can set you and your family up for long-term success,” said Wyclef Jean, founding member of the Fugees. “As a father, when I look at my own financial legacy and impact, I want to make sure my daughter is taken care of and has the tools needed to understand why saving early and preparing for the future is crucial.”

TIAA’s hope is that streaming the track will encourage listeners to start conversations around generational wealth, finances, and retirement. This message comes at a critical time. On average Black families have 85% less accumulated wealth than white families. Meaning members of the Black community are at risk of falling short of income in retirement during the most vulnerable time in their lives.

That’s what makes this Hip Hop record so special, “Paper Right” is the first song that actively works to Retire Inequality. Every stream generates donations to First Generation Investors, a not-for-profit helping close the gap from the ground up by teaching high school and college-aged students investment literacy.

To celebrate this groundbreaking initiative, Wyclef and featured artists debuted “Paper Right’s” inaugural performance on one of the biggest broadcast stages – The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

TIAA believes retiring with dignity and security is a fundamental right for all and in March of 2022, during Women’s History Month, launched #RetireInequality in partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation and in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Title IX legislation. The brand expanded this initiative through partnerships with iconic players and coaches from the NCAA, WNBA and USWNT.

Retire Inequality also made a powerful statement at NYFW ‘22 in partnership with designer, Fe Noel. Fe created her first one-of-a-kind couture gown called, The Dre$$, made of artificial bills symbolizing the potential $1.6 million women lose out on in retirement. She was the perfect partner to help bring TIAA’s mission to life while working to close the gender retirement income gap, as she holds a degree in finance and is the founder of the Fe Noel Foundation, which aims to help young female entrepreneurs.



Regardless of where you are in your financial journey, it’s time to discover what it means to #RetireInequality. Stream “Paper Right,” then discover tools that can help you plan for your future.