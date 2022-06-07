‘The Transformation Factory’ Appears on ABC’s Shark Tank, Lands $600k Deal

Sea moss has recently gained mass notoriety for its immense health benefits—particularly while aiming to strengthen your immune system.

The substance, is described by the Cleveland Clinic as a type of red algae also known as Irish moss (or Chondrus crispus). It’s harvested for its carrageenan, an ingredient used to thicken milk products like ice cream, but it’s also available raw and in supplements. It’s positive effects on the body include blood sugar control, lowering cholesterol and reducing risk of like diabetes and heart disease.

Fortunately, Alexiou Gibson found about the transformative power of sea moss at a time he was looking for a change.

At age 21, Gibson weighed 500 pounds, per a news release. “Like most teens, I believed that I was invincible,” Gibson shares. “I thought I would be fine and had time to get healthy later. It wasn’t until my doctor told me that I wouldn’t live to see my 30th birthday that I really understood how serious I needed to be about living.”

Over time, he aimed to lose weight and heal from the inside out, he started taking sea moss and lost more than 100 pounds. Following the physical success, he launched his own sea moss supplement brand Transformation Factory.

Recently, he and his team appeared on Shark Tank, the hit show that features small businesses pitching for investment dollars in front of a celebrity panel of judges. In an unprecedented move, the company was awarded $600,000 in investment funding from guest judge Kevin Hart and series regular Mark Cuban. This is the first time this has happened on a season finale episode, per a news release.

With the funding, their teams hopes to expand nationwide distribution.