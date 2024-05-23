DARK & LOVELY Joins Forces With 'The Sims' To Get More Black Women Into The Gaming Industry

In a gaming center, a young female gamer poses with her arms crossed

Per the Entertainment Software Association, American gamer numbers are almost equitable—men (54%) and women (46%). But it was also found that a mere 24% of game developers are women and only 2% are Black.

Hair coloring brand Dark & Lovely has partnered with popular gaming franchise The Sims to raise awareness around the disparity, and dismantle the barriers.

Alongside DE&I advocate Danielle “Ebonix” Udogaranya, the two powerhouse brands are collaborating to create new tools for Black women aiming to break into the industry and change it from the inside out. A part of that effort includes the release of Dark & Lovely’s “Play in Color” social documentary spotlighting the changemakers who are redefining the rules in the gaming industry.

“The customization options in the video game industry are limited for Black gamers,” stated Udogaranya in a new release. “Dark & Lovely changed the game over 50 years ago by formulating its first products for the Black community IRL. Now as characters continue to become an extension of our true selves, I am excited to partner with Dark & Lovely to immediately offer more hairstyle and color options for Black players to use in-game via my mods.”

Representation extends beyong Black gaming executive representation. There is significantly less visibility of playable Black women characters in most mainsteam video games as well. Per 2022 data presented by Femme Gaming, just 8.3% of main characters in games are females of non-white ethnicities. Dark & Lovely and The Sims are aiming to shift that.

“We are excited with this collaboration to bring even more representation of Black hairstyles in The Sims 4,” said Anna Huerta, Senior Creative Director, The Sims 4 in a news release. “On The Sims we not only work with our player communities but we take a thoughtful approach when it comes to inclusive expression from defining our principles on what it means to have player agency and choice in storytelling. This work in representation is so important – when we define the details of expression – lived experiences matter. By putting diverse hairstyles such as these in the game, we normalize it more and more. When players can see themselves trying on these hairstyles they can be confident in who they are in the real world as well. Our work does not stop here and is to be continued to ensure we bring to life more stories from the Black community as well as others who are looking to be further represented in gaming.”

Udogaranya adds: “This is just the beginning of what I hope will become a snowball effect towards games and companies taking the importance of accurate and meaningful representation to the next level,” continued Danielle. “This isn’t a tick-box exercise, this is a purpose-driven impact to change the gaming experiences for generations to come!”