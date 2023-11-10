Questlove And Black Thought Just Sold A Major Stake In Their Production Company

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 20: Black Thought (L) and Questlove attend Philly Fights Cancer: Round 6 at The Fillmore Philadelphia on May 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer )

The Roots founding members Questlove and Black Though have just made a bug business move.

According to an exclusive Variety report sold a major stake in their production company Two One Five Entertainment to The North Road Company, a content studio headed up by entertainment businessman Peter Chernin.

Under the deal, North Road will back film, TV and production projects from Two One Five which was the driving forces behind Academy Award-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” “The League” and “Descendent.”

“Questlove and Black Thought have long been not only iconic musicians, but also beacons for talent,” North Road CEO David Nevins said according to the outlet. “They are visionaries who have been behind some of the most impactful stories about music and Black culture and how they shaped America. We are thrilled to partner with such a uniquely creative team as they enter their next phase of growth, supporting them as they continue their excellent track record in the nonfiction space and seize the opportunity to achieve similar success in scripted film, television and beyond.”

“Building our production company Two One Five has been a major priority and the next chapter of creative evolution for Tarik and I,” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson said per the outlet. “Although we’ve had success thus far, finding an investor and strategic partner like North Road will have an immediate impact on our business, as their superior production capabilities will help us significantly increase our output. Additionally, the capital they are committing provides us the flexibility to independently fund creative ideas, grow our executive team and truly scale the business.”