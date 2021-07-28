The Power Of The Pivot: How One Woman Designed The Career Of Her Dreams

Courtesy: Nayoka Simone

Nayoka Simone holds many titles. From government employee and author to her role as CEO and Founder of NyRai Interior Designs and Noir by NyRai luxury candles, Simone is undoubtedly known to her peers and the surrounding design industry as a renaissance woman and connoisseur of culture.

Why? Because there’s something audacious about a Black girl who dares to dream, and goes after the career she desires. While many may call these course-corrections a ‘pivot,’ or often a quick about-face in the way we do business, for Simone, she uses her career as a way to nurture her spirit and dreams in a way that’s proven to be transformative.

Nayoka Simone, a Maryland native, found her love designing homes in 2016, which is when she embraced her entrepreneurial spirit and founded NyRai Interior Designs. Since then, her business has seen tremendous success for influencers, celebs and high-profile clientele alike, especially at the point in the pandemic where people began spending more time at home than ever before and seriously began considering interior design choices — not to mention, dreaming of a few upgrades.

It’s no surprise that the ranks of interior designers in America are overwhelmingly white. The American Society of Interior Designers reports that less than 2% of their membership identify as black. At the top end of the market — where Simone sits — the presence of black interior designers is even more limited. So for her to see career success is a testament to how Black girls have made themselves seen, felt, and heard in every field.

In this interview with ESSENCE, Simone offers advice for aspiring or burgeoning interior designers of color, what inspired her love for interior design and what keeps her inspired.