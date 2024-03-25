The Gathering Spot Celebrates Eight Years Of Business With Houston Expansion

The Gathering Spot’s Co-founders Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen at The Gather Excellence of Eight Anniversary Gala

The Gathering Spot (TGS) has crossed a major milestone.

The social club specifically geared toward Black professionals just celebrated its 8th anniversary Gather Weekend celebration.

Co-founders Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen recently announced they will be expanding the franchise, adding a fourth physical location in Houston, Texas, joining its Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles clubs.

Founded in 2016, the idea for The Gathering Spot started in Washington, DC, during Wilson’s time as a Georgetown Law School student. Since then, the founding duo has convened thousands of like-minded members over the course of nearly a decade to reinforce community values and professional empowerment.

“Our anniversary is not just about marking time; it’s about celebrating the unwavering spirit of our community,” Wilson said in a news release. “The new club location is a beacon of our growing legacy and our promise to continue creating space and opportunities that inform, empower, and support our communities.”

Per a news release, the company said it welcomed President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and three cabinet members to three events where they hosted critical conversations impacting our communities earlier this year.

“These opportunities reflect the exciting times ahead for The Gathering Spot and are a testament to the vibrant future we envision as we continue to build and innovate for our community,” Petersen said in a statement.

To mark the anniversary, TGS also plans to enhance its member experience with a new mobile app aimed at making connectivity even easier for members. It is set to launch at the end of March.