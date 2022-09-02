These Are The Tech Companies That Have Made Layoffs So Far

After two years of mass hirings, we’re now in a reversal period.

Tech companies both large and small have cut jobs, including Netflix, which cited the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and overhiring during rapid growth periods. Other tech giants like Robinhood, Twitter, Glossier and Better are a part of a growing list that are continually letting people go.

Recent data from LinkedIn shows that fintech has also been trimming their workforce. Forbes reported that Chicago-based debit card company M1, reduced its team of 369 people to 349 in one month. Neobank reported a slight decrease in employees on LinkedIn as well. PointCard, a debit rewards startup reported 105 employees in January and now it’s down to 61.

Retail tech is also taking a hit. USA Today recently reported that Shopify is cutting 10% of its staff, or nearly 1,000 employees, as a result of a sales downturn in recent months.

Unfortunately, the list of tech layoffs seems to keep growing, and we’re keeping track. Here’s who have made major downsizing moves to their workforce so far.

Hopefully, this trend will stop soon as Harvard Business Review pointed out that layoffs are awful for companies. A study they raised showed that even just a 1% downsizing would lead to a 31% increase in people quitting, and survivors of layoffs have a 41% decline in job satisfaction and a 20% decline in job performance and productivity.