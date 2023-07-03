EFOC: Tabitha Brown Announces The Expansion Of Her ‘Target’ Food Brand While At The 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

We’ll soon be able to get more of Tabitha Brown in our kitchen.

The wildly popular lifestyle entrepreneur announced during a July 1 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture fireside chat that her vegan grocery range will not only be restocked, but expanded to include more items. Her plant-based line originally debuted in January 8 and nearly immediately sold out, with many stores struggling to keep the items on shelves.

“Thank y’all for supporting me and going to Target to buy all of the things…honey, y’all sold that food out so fast,” she said to the excited crowd in her signature warm Southern drawl. “But next year, it’s gon be in there all year-long.”

She continued: “And not only that, all of the things that were there before will be returning, plus some more.” Brown then gifted everyone in attendance with complimentary bags of her best-selling popcorn, to which sent the crowd in uproarious praise.

“You get a bag, you get a bag,” she said jokingly as a nod to the famed car giveaway episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Although didn’t offer details on exactly when the items will release, she said all of us should stay tuned.

“Next year, y’all, we gon see what the Lord does—thank you all again.”