Dollaride Founder Raises $10M To Expand Affordable Transit System For Low-Income Riders

A Black-founded transit company just received a well-deserved funding boost.

New York-based Dollaride recently launched an innovative technology platform that connects people living in transit deserts to private ride-sharing networks called “dollar vans.” In November, they were selected as one of the ten grand prize winners of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) $85M New York Clean Transportation Prizes.

The program is aimed at furthering the advancement of clean transportation and harmful emissions reduction for New York state residents.

“I am proud to be providing the most significant investment yet in clean transportation for historically underserved communities in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “Improving access to clean mobility options, electrifying trucks and buses, and supporting projects that reduce air pollution modernizes the way residents and visitors access community services, recreation, and work opportunities while creating jobs, improving health, and reducing the impacts of climate change.”

“Today is a triumph for New York’s nation-leading investments in cutting-edge clean transportation solutions and models to benefit historically marginalized communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “Through the Clean Transportation Prizes program, grand prize awardees created forward-thinking projects that reflect critical community input to address transp

In an interview with Afrotech, Sanni shared his excitement for the support.

“One of the main things we’re trying to do here is position commuter vans as a clean transportation service, while also preparing fleet owners and drivers for the future,” Sanni said. “With this $10 million award from NYSERDA [New York State Energy and Research Development Authority], Dollaride’s Clean Transit Access Program will provide affordable electric shuttle buses as well as charging infrastructure to certified commuter van drivers operating in disadvantaged communities throughout NYC.”