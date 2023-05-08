Steve Stoute and Brent Faiyez Have Reportedly Partnered To Launch A Creative Agency

Brent Fayaiz’s smooth vocals have led to a deal to the tune of $50M.

Following his hugely successful sophomore project, “Wonderland,” which hit No.2 on the Billboard charts, the independent artist has caught the eye of advertising vet Steve Stoute.

His UnitedMasters company has partnered with the singer to spearhead a creative agency for a reported $50 million, according to Billboard.

“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” Stoute said, the outlet said “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership, we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

Stoute’s UnitedMasters is a digital music distribution and artist services company founded in 2017 to serve as an alternative to traditional record deal. According to their site, the company provides independent artists with tools and resources to distribute their music to major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, as well as access to data analytics and marketing support.

The deal is a far cry from Faiyez’s early start in the industry, which, according to reports includes a decision to turn down a $250,000 advance from a label to maintain control of his own career.