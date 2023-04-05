Stephen Curry Makes Entry Into Liquor Industry With Launch Of New Bourbon Company

The best way to gauge when you’ve officially made it is when there’s an announcement of an upcoming spirits line. Undoubtedly, Steph Curry is a made man.

The NBA star and businessman has just announced his entry into the the whiskey world, according to the Robb Report.

Announced via Coming Whiskey‘s Instagram Account, the Golden State Warriors champ’s bourbon will be called Gentleman’s Cut Game Changer.

He joins a litany of other NBA players with liquor brands including LeBron James’ Lobos 1707 Tequila, Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila, and James Harden’s J-Harden Wines.

As Forbes points out, research shows that Black consumers account for 12% of alcohol sales but only 7.8% of the workforce and 2% of executives, so Curry’s entry into the industry is a welcome one.

“I’ve learned over the years that life is best enjoyed in the close company of others. It’s those moments of celebrating a milestone, enjoying endless laughter into the evening, or simply an unpredictable night of carrying on that makes for a memory you can always reflect on,” Curry said via a statement on the bottle’s back label.

This is just the latest of Curry’s many business ventures, which includes his investment company that manages his other investments in San Francisco-based tech firm Mos and Guild Education.

Of the liquor, he says it’s a move he’s particularly proud of.

“I’ve long found that these unforgettable evenings are often best enjoyed with a rich and nuanced bourbon in hand, which is why I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon.”