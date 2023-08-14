A First-Of-Its-Kind Financial Wellness Program Is Being Launched At Spelman College

The women of Spelman College will have access to invaluable information about their financial future thanks to a new program.

The new initiative comes by way of a partnership between investment platform Stackwell and social impact organization Fintech in Action—The pilot program will provide a cohort of Spelman College students with a finance and investing course plus a seeded Stackwell account to begin building wealth during their college careers, according to a news release.

“Fintech in Action is thrilled to partner with Stackwell to build and launch this new initiative,” said Korene E. J. Smith, Director of Fintech in Action in a statement. “Going into the Braven Capstone Challenge, I wanted our sponsorship to offer a challenge question and prize that made an impact beyond the classroom. We truly believe this program has the potential to be scaled to larger cohorts of students and expanded across HBCUs and other colleges and universities – providing access to critical and functional financial education and an understanding of the markets to countless Black students in America.”

The program will kick off with the student winners of the Braven Accelerator Capstone Challenge, Fintech in Action’s program. Winners will receive their own seeded Stackwell account with $250 and guidance from Apex Fintech Solutions advisors.

“I am so excited that our cohort is being given the opportunity to start an investment journey while we’re still in school,” said Morgan Newson, a rising junior at Spelman in a statement. “To be provided with a program that teaches us how to be successful investors on our own, along with a seeded account is a huge deal. As a Black woman, it means a lot to have this kind of support and head start in learning how to build wealth. Being able to start years before graduation gives me leverage as I think about financial stability and my future.”

“We are deeply committed to our work with HBCU students and student-athletes and are excited to expand access to the markets to students at Spelman College and beyond,” said Trevor Rozier-Byrd, founder, and CEO of Stackwell in a statement. “Fintech In Action offers a unique partnership opportunity where we can build new programs that will impact different student populations and help instill core investing values and behaviors from a young age. Together, we have a chance to establish a culture of wealth building and financial wellness that impacts a new generation of Black students.”