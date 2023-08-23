Slutty Vegan Strikes Deal With Target — Products To Be Sold In Stores Across Atlanta

Pinky Cole is making sure her loyal Slutty Vegan customers will be able to stock on their favorites without stepping foot into the wildly popular restaurant.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta and AfroTech, Target stores in Metro Atlanta now have Slutty Vegan products on its shelves. “Slutty Strips” vegan bacon and “Slut Dust” seasoning can now be bought at 12 stores according to the reports.

“They tried to make me a target, so we put ‘em in TARGET,” Cole shared in an Instagram post. “Breakfast will never be the same!”

This is just the latest win for the brand.

Slutty Vegan recently open two new stores in New York City and Birmingham, Alabama.

The restaurant has earned a stellar reputation of serving 100% plant-based burgers, sandwiches and meals made that rival traditional convenience in flavor and presentation. This is the 13th brick-and-mortar location, which includes a newly opened installation on Spelman College’s Campus.

While fighting through legal battles, Slutty Vegan has been coming in hot during Black Business Month. For the celebration of its fifth anniversary, it was announced that its 13th location will open on Spelman College’s campus.

“Hey, y’all. It’s me again, Pinky Cole Hayes. And you know, we just had our five-year anniversary,” Cole said in an Instagram reel. “So right now, I’m on Spelman College’s campus, and it’s move-in day. And guess who else is moving in?”

The expansion came on the heels of a $25 million series A fundraising round, which pushed her brand’s valuation to $100 million. The round was led by Richelieu Dennis’ New Voices Fund and Danny Meyers’ Enlightened Hospitality Investments.

“We are so excited to sluttify all of Birmingham!” said Cole. “This location is extremely special to us — it’s our first location outside of Georgia, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of your community. We hope you are ready for us, because Slutty Vegan is ready to serve an experience to each and every one of you.”